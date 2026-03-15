Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 524,283 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Aventail Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 524,283 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 140.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $267,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,737,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 676.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,632,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 60.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Antero Resources Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AR opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

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