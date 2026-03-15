Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 50,000 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

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TC Energy Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TRP opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Raymond James Financial raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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