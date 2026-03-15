Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 18,448 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Aventail Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $226.06 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.25.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

More Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Article Title

Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Article Title

Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Article Title

Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Article Title

Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by director Ricky D. Hessling: two recent sales (1,810 shares at ~$224.78 on Mar 11 and 1,037 shares at ~$229.08 on Mar 12) reduced his stake materially — such disclosures often pressure sentiment even when sales are routine. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,037 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $237,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,311.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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