Aventail Capital Group LP Purchases Shares of 838,362 Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 838,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,613,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.8% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

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