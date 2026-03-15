Aventail Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,155,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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XPLR Infrastructure Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $966.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPLR Infrastructure ( NYSE:XIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XIFR. Evercore restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.80 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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XPLR Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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