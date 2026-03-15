Aventail Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting LyondellBasell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and supply‑tightening narrative lifted sentiment — multiple brokers (KeyBanc, RBC, Jefferies) have upgraded LYB this month, arguing the company could benefit from tighter global petrochemical supplies and recovering polyolefins margins; that thesis drove recent rallies. Quiver Quantitative analysis

Analyst upgrades and supply‑tightening narrative lifted sentiment — multiple brokers (KeyBanc, RBC, Jefferies) have upgraded LYB this month, arguing the company could benefit from tighter global petrochemical supplies and recovering polyolefins margins; that thesis drove recent rallies. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risks (Middle East) are being priced as a potential tailwind for U.S. Gulf‑Coast chemical producers, including LYB, supporting expectations for stronger pricing and spreads. Invezz article

Geopolitical risks (Middle East) are being priced as a potential tailwind for U.S. Gulf‑Coast chemical producers, including LYB, supporting expectations for stronger pricing and spreads. Positive Sentiment: Broker optimism persists in places — recent coverage highlights upside potential (Jefferies and others have bullish forecasts), which can sustain a re‑rating if spreads firm. American Banking News

Broker optimism persists in places — recent coverage highlights upside potential (Jefferies and others have bullish forecasts), which can sustain a re‑rating if spreads firm. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 from $48 but kept an “equal‑weight” rating — the higher target narrows the disconnect with the market but its stance signals a hold/limited‑upside view that can cap further rallies. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 from $48 but kept an “equal‑weight” rating — the higher target narrows the disconnect with the market but its stance signals a hold/limited‑upside view that can cap further rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting LYB as a potential dividend play despite prior payout cuts may attract income‑seeking flows, but those buyers may be cautious until margins stabilize. Barron’s

Coverage highlighting LYB as a potential dividend play despite prior payout cuts may attract income‑seeking flows, but those buyers may be cautious until margins stabilize. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~11,852 put contracts (≈34% above average), suggesting increased hedging or bearish speculation after the recent run. (No article link provided in the feed.)

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~11,852 put contracts (≈34% above average), suggesting increased hedging or bearish speculation after the recent run. (No article link provided in the feed.) Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/headwinds: LYB missed Q4 EPS expectations in late January and reported year‑over‑year revenue declines; until spreads and volumes recover, earnings risk remains a downside catalyst.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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