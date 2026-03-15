Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $54.10 Million in Halliburton Company $HAL

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,199,061 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,097,000. Halliburton accounts for about 2.5% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $617,269,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $639,715,000 after buying an additional 2,238,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,461,000 after buying an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Zephirin Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.3%

Halliburton stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,657.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,187. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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