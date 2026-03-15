Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $10.13 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 3.3%

GEV stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.29.

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GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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