Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $10.13 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 3.3%
GEV stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Trending Headlines about GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and industry reports say gas-turbine demand is surging and the backlog is growing toward ~$200B by 2028, underpinning revenue visibility and analyst upgrades. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising estimates and targets on AI-driven gas-turbine demand and a reported ~$150B backlog, supporting momentum and revisions higher to revenue/earnings forecasts. A Look At GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After AI Driven Upgrades And US$150b Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from Jim Cramer (saying he likes the stock and would buy) can boost retail interest and liquidity in the short term. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I like the stock very much”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is expanding manufacturing and supply capacity (Vietnam, Italy, wind facilities) to meet demand — capex and execution will determine margin leverage and timing of revenue realization. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: independent analysis flags GEV’s rich multiples versus industrial peers and weaker operating margins, suggesting limited upside if growth slows. That supports short-term profit-taking. Is GEV Stock A Better Pick Than Honeywell And Eaton?
- Negative Sentiment: High past gains and recent run-up (strong YTD performance) raise the risk of short-term volatility and pullbacks as some investors lock in gains despite long-term demand signals. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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