Aventail Capital Group LP Has $97.19 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 134.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 783,768 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $97,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.93%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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