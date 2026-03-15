Aventail Capital Group LP Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Aventail Capital Group LP lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,209 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 213,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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