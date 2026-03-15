Aventail Capital Group LP Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Aventail Capital Group LP trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,275 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 1.1% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

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Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $110,703.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,140.04. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,956.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,588 shares in the company, valued at $862,296.68. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 590,251 shares of company stock worth $35,311,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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