Aventail Capital Group LP Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 519,933 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

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Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.66 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $699.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

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