Aventail Capital Group LP Decreases Position in NorthWestern Corporation $NWE

Aventail Capital Group LP lowered its stake in NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,292 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 34.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. NorthWestern Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. NorthWestern has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWE

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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