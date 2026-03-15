Aventail Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 4,114 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,366.39 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,241.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,006.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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