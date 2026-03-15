Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,671 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 88,476 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVNM traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 1,399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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