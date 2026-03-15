Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,671 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 88,476 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVNM traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 1,399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.