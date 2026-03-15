Avala Global LP Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 3.9% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avala Global LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $93,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $251.17 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.01 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average of $287.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Arete Research lifted their price target on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.96.

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Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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