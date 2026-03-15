Avala Global LP Makes New $70.54 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 213,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,535,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.9% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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