Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 293,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,783,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $567,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,464,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,336,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 479.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after buying an additional 2,962,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technicals suggest a potential bottom around current levels — market commentary highlights bullish MACD/RSI signals and a possible triple-bottom pattern that can attract momentum buyers. (Market technicals may be driving some of today’s buying pressure)

Technicals suggest a potential bottom around current levels — market commentary highlights bullish MACD/RSI signals and a possible triple-bottom pattern that can attract momentum buyers. (Market technicals may be driving some of today’s buying pressure) Positive Sentiment: Lyft is participating in safe-driving promotions (Nevada St. Patrick’s Day discounts) and partnering with safety groups for holiday campaigns, which can boost short-term rides and positive PR. Nevada safe-driving initiative offering Lyft discounts

Lyft is participating in safe-driving promotions (Nevada St. Patrick’s Day discounts) and partnering with safety groups for holiday campaigns, which can boost short-term rides and positive PR. Neutral Sentiment: Lyft reached a settlement in Minnesota that includes new commitments to guarantee rides for passengers with service animals nationwide — this reduces regulatory/reputational risk going forward but creates uncertainty around implementation and training costs. How a service dog named Alfred sparked a Lyft settlement

Lyft reached a settlement in Minnesota that includes new commitments to guarantee rides for passengers with service animals nationwide — this reduces regulatory/reputational risk going forward but creates uncertainty around implementation and training costs. Negative Sentiment: The Minnesota case also led to a payout and penalties (reported roughly $63K in one local story) and highlights litigation/reputational costs tied to ADA compliance — near-term legal and remediation expenses weigh on sentiment. Lyft slapped with $63K payout after Minnesota guide dog rider left stranded

The Minnesota case also led to a payout and penalties (reported roughly $63K in one local story) and highlights litigation/reputational costs tied to ADA compliance — near-term legal and remediation expenses weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Los Angeles International Airport approved higher rideshare fees that could push fares up and/or reduce demand for airport trips — a localized cost/volume headwind for Lyft and Uber. Uber and Lyft fees to LAX are going up

Los Angeles International Airport approved higher rideshare fees that could push fares up and/or reduce demand for airport trips — a localized cost/volume headwind for Lyft and Uber. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a caution: coverage noting LYFT is down since the last earnings report and questions around profitability/expense control persist, which could limit upside until earnings improve. Lyft down since last earnings report

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lyft from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $73,077.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 300,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,883.10. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $29,071.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,049.65. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,038 shares of company stock worth $416,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

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