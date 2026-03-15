Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952,603 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after buying an additional 2,061,536 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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