Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cultivar Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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