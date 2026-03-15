Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $56.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

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Apple Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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