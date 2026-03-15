Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 778.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TQQQ opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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