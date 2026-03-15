Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,682 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

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GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $54.63.

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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