Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,682 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.
More GraniteShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East conflict continues to support periodic safe-haven demand for gold, providing episodic upward pressure on bullion and, by extension, gold-backed trusts like BAR. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note “buyers on dips” and support around recent price levels, which can limit downside for BAR and encourage short-term accumulation. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Positive Sentiment: Structural supply commentary (World Gold Council coverage) highlights gold’s long-term scarcity/resilience, underpinning bullion’s role as a store of value. Gold supply and price are extremely resistant to depletion or potential manipulation by miners – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical desks expect continued volatility (driven by rates, central banks and geopolitical headlines), which makes short-term direction uncertain for BAR holders. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday and short-term technical level guides are being actively used by traders; this increases trading noise but doesn’t definitively change BAR’s fundamental exposure to bullion. Gold market analysis for March 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields are repeatedly cited as capping gold’s upside; these macro forces are the primary bearish drivers for BAR today. Gold (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis: Strong Dollar Caps Upside Despite US-Iran Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Technical setups cited by several outlets (bear flags, rising-wedge breakdowns) signal potential further downside for spot gold, which would likely pressure BAR. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Rising inflation expectations and oil-driven inflation risk are prompting investors to price in less near-term Fed easing, which supports yields and the dollar — a headwind for gold and BAR. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance
GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
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