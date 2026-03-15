Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $450.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.09. The company has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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