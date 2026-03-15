Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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