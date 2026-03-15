Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $577.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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