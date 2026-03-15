Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 13,294 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 947,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $301.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.36 and a 200 day moving average of $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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