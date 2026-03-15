AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.7330. Approximately 27,554,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 45,539,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

AT&T News Summary

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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