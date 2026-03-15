Atreides Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Atreides Management LP lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,224 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 2.1% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $105,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37.

Snowflake News Summary

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the sale, the director owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,554.85. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $372,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,676,481.52. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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