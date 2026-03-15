Atreides Management LP Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Atreides Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. HSBC raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.83.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

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About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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