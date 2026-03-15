Atreides Management LP Sells 1,397,006 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atreides Management LP decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,397,006 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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