Atreides Management LP Has $121.30 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 928.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,479 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $121,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.1%

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $426.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.