Atreides Management LP Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,462 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.94% of Five9 worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 497,344 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Five9 by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Five9 Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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