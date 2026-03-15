Atreides Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,611,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,329,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $447,213,000 after buying an additional 316,892 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $5,032,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intel News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and launches are supporting demand expectations — Intel’s recent Panther Lake/Core Ultra processor announcements and related refreshes (desktop Core Ultra 200S Plus / Arrow Lake refresh) have buoyed sentiment by reinforcing Intel’s competitiveness in CPUs and gaming performance, which helped lift the stock earlier in the week. Intel (INTC) Stock Climbs Following Panther Lake Announcement and Processor Launches
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry margin target could improve long-term profitability — Intel’s CFO reiterated a goal of driving the foundry business to break-even margins by 2027, a constructive sign for future EBITDA contribution if external customer traction and process improvements materialize. Intel Aims Break-Even Margins for Foundry Business by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention but no clear directional catalyst — Recent coverage notes heightened interest in INTC, which can amplify moves but does not change fundamentals by itself. Monitor volume and sentiment for short-term volatility. Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector snapshots remain mixed — Market pieces note the microchip sector is “neutral” amid macro and geopolitical noise; that backdrop can cap upside until clearer demand signals arrive. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecasts – Microchips Stay Neutral Despite Outside Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder lawsuit over reported 10% U.S. government stake creates governance and legal risk — Multiple reports say a shareholder has sued to unwind the arrangement, alleging the deal was made for political reasons and raising questions about disclosure, board decision-making and potential regulatory scrutiny; that story has driven volatility and could weigh on sentiment if it escalates. Intel shareholder sues over 10% stake deal with U.S. government – report
Intel Stock Performance
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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