Atreides Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,611,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,329,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $447,213,000 after buying an additional 316,892 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $5,032,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel News Roundup

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

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Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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