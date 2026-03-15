Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Receives $175.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,032,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,687,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,893,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,968,000 after buying an additional 927,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,786,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,117,000 after buying an additional 155,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,824,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,737,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,102,000 after buying an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $188.65 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $141.59 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.