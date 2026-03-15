Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Receives $175.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.6667.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of ATO opened at $188.65 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $141.59 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.
The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atmos Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.