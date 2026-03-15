AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,843 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 12th total of 4,585 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $8.62 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc is a global provider of precision graphic communications equipment and identification solutions. The company operates two primary business segments: the NovaTech division, which designs and manufactures high‐speed data acquisition, recording and analysis systems for industrial, power generation, oil and gas, aerospace and defense markets; and the AstroNova division, which offers digital color label printing and packaging solutions under brands such as QuickLabel and RTag. These products are engineered to support mission‐critical applications that require reliable data capture or product identification across complex supply chains.

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, AstroNova traces its heritage to the development of ruggedized oscillographs and recording instruments for industrial clients.

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