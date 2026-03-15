Arkos Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,314 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

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Shopify Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83.

About Shopify

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Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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