Arkos Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,314 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target after OpenAI decided not to enable in‑ChatGPT purchases, which Jefferies views as reducing a competitive threat to Shopify’s checkout and payments opportunity. This upgrade supports upside to monetization of AI-driven commerce. Jefferies Raises PT on Shopify (SHOP) Following OpenAI Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $165 PT (~34% upside from the current level), citing payments and merchant growth as key drivers. Analyst coverage and a constructive PT can attract buyers. Benzinga Coverage Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify is embedding AI across commerce—enabling AI assistants to surface merchant catalogs and route transactions through Shopify’s checkout/payments—which could increase GMV capture and revenue per merchant if adoption scales. Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s Klaviyo integration (Locale Aware Catalogs) strengthens its enterprise and global merchant proposition by automating localized catalogs, pricing and marketing — a product move that targets larger brands and cross‑sell opportunities. Shopify And Klaviyo Integration Highlights Global Ambitions And Valuation Tension
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term bullish narratives: commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) places Shopify among AI winners that could materially expand value over several years, supporting a growth story for patient investors. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock is up ~14% since the last earnings report, signaling recent momentum but asking whether that trend can continue without clearer earnings leverage. Shopify (SHOP) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also highlights SHOP has declined ~11% over six months, reflecting recent volatility and investor concern about execution/valuation despite AI momentum. SHOP Declines 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Service reliability concern — Downdetector reported outages affecting thousands of users; repeated or high‑impact outages can dent merchant trust and short‑term GMV. Shopify Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — SHOP trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, has a high trailing P/E (~132) and elevated PEG (~4.65), which increases sensitivity to any slowdown in revenue/monetization.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Shopify Stock Down 2.5%
NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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