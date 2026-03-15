Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 281,123 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 281,123 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $917,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 542.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 23,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $412.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.93 and its 200-day moving average is $463.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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