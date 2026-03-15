Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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