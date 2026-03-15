Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Takes $13.93 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Shopify Stock Down 2.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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