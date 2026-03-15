Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Takes $13.93 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Shopify News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target after OpenAI decided not to enable in‑ChatGPT purchases, which Jefferies views as reducing a competitive threat to Shopify’s checkout and payments opportunity. This upgrade supports upside to monetization of AI-driven commerce. Jefferies Raises PT on Shopify (SHOP) Following OpenAI Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $165 PT (~34% upside from the current level), citing payments and merchant growth as key drivers. Analyst coverage and a constructive PT can attract buyers. Benzinga Coverage Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify is embedding AI across commerce—enabling AI assistants to surface merchant catalogs and route transactions through Shopify’s checkout/payments—which could increase GMV capture and revenue per merchant if adoption scales. Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s Klaviyo integration (Locale Aware Catalogs) strengthens its enterprise and global merchant proposition by automating localized catalogs, pricing and marketing — a product move that targets larger brands and cross‑sell opportunities. Shopify And Klaviyo Integration Highlights Global Ambitions And Valuation Tension
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term bullish narratives: commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) places Shopify among AI winners that could materially expand value over several years, supporting a growth story for patient investors. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock is up ~14% since the last earnings report, signaling recent momentum but asking whether that trend can continue without clearer earnings leverage. Shopify (SHOP) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also highlights SHOP has declined ~11% over six months, reflecting recent volatility and investor concern about execution/valuation despite AI momentum. SHOP Declines 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Service reliability concern — Downdetector reported outages affecting thousands of users; repeated or high‑impact outages can dent merchant trust and short‑term GMV. Shopify Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — SHOP trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, has a high trailing P/E (~132) and elevated PEG (~4.65), which increases sensitivity to any slowdown in revenue/monetization.
Shopify Stock Down 2.5%
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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