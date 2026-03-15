Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,677,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,106,000 after buying an additional 341,037 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in ServiceNow by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ServiceNow by 33.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,950,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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