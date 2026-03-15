argenex SE $ARGX Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in argenex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in argenex by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after buying an additional 250,278 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in argenex by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 158,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in argenex by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,233,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenex by 133.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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argenex Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $700.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $804.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.72. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $934.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on argenex from $925.00 to $890.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on argenex

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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