Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Sold by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP lessened its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,994 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,603,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 78.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 545,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,886,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,152,000 after purchasing an additional 497,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 274.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 587,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 430,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $382,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,792.18. The trade was a 27.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $377.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AROC

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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