Arbor Realty Trust $ABR Holdings Decreased by Cooperman Leon G

Cooperman Leon G reduced its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.87% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 394.59, a current ratio of 394.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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