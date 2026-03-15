Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 50,000 Shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $458.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.04. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AppLovin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.50.

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AppLovin Company Profile

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AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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