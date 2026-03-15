Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 437,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.53 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key CME Group News

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About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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