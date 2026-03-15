Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about LyondellBasell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and supply‑tightening narrative lifted sentiment — multiple brokers (KeyBanc, RBC, Jefferies) have upgraded LYB this month, arguing the company could benefit from tighter global petrochemical supplies and recovering polyolefins margins; that thesis drove recent rallies. Quiver Quantitative analysis

Analyst upgrades and supply‑tightening narrative lifted sentiment — multiple brokers (KeyBanc, RBC, Jefferies) have upgraded LYB this month, arguing the company could benefit from tighter global petrochemical supplies and recovering polyolefins margins; that thesis drove recent rallies. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risks (Middle East) are being priced as a potential tailwind for U.S. Gulf‑Coast chemical producers, including LYB, supporting expectations for stronger pricing and spreads. Invezz article

Geopolitical risks (Middle East) are being priced as a potential tailwind for U.S. Gulf‑Coast chemical producers, including LYB, supporting expectations for stronger pricing and spreads. Positive Sentiment: Broker optimism persists in places — recent coverage highlights upside potential (Jefferies and others have bullish forecasts), which can sustain a re‑rating if spreads firm. American Banking News

Broker optimism persists in places — recent coverage highlights upside potential (Jefferies and others have bullish forecasts), which can sustain a re‑rating if spreads firm. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 from $48 but kept an “equal‑weight” rating — the higher target narrows the disconnect with the market but its stance signals a hold/limited‑upside view that can cap further rallies. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 from $48 but kept an “equal‑weight” rating — the higher target narrows the disconnect with the market but its stance signals a hold/limited‑upside view that can cap further rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting LYB as a potential dividend play despite prior payout cuts may attract income‑seeking flows, but those buyers may be cautious until margins stabilize. Barron’s

Coverage highlighting LYB as a potential dividend play despite prior payout cuts may attract income‑seeking flows, but those buyers may be cautious until margins stabilize. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~11,852 put contracts (≈34% above average), suggesting increased hedging or bearish speculation after the recent run. (No article link provided in the feed.)

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~11,852 put contracts (≈34% above average), suggesting increased hedging or bearish speculation after the recent run. (No article link provided in the feed.) Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/headwinds: LYB missed Q4 EPS expectations in late January and reported year‑over‑year revenue declines; until spreads and volumes recover, earnings risk remains a downside catalyst.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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