AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $319,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AppLovin by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $4,958,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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