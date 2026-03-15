Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Stock Holdings Raised by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises approximately 26.7% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 72,553 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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