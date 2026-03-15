Anson Funds Management LP Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 137.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.67.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
More Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high‑performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long‑term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium‑term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end‑to‑end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short‑term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero‑share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity‑driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run‑up) are increasing near‑term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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